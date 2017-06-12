Security forces on Monday claimed to have gunned down to militants of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Quetta.

The military’s media wing, ISPR, said the BLA militants were involved in a number of attacks on armed forces, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and planting IED explosives in Quetta, Margate and Sangaan areas.

Cache of weapons seized

ISPR added that security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a separate IBO in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The raids were conducted in various areas, including Nizkan Khel, Razin, Nazar Khel of South Waziristan Agency, Kaskai Village in Lower Dir, Sirigal Village in Chitral and various areas of Dara Adam Khel.

The weapons include submachine guns (SMGs), Sakila gun, missiles, 12 bore rifles, grenades, communication equipment, binoculars, ammunition of various calibres including 82mm mortar and 12.7mm rounds, RPG7 rockets, Draganov rounds, switches, detonators and 14.5mm ammunition.