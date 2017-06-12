Quetta - Two young men electrocuted on Sunday in Quetta while washing a mosque carpet.

According to police, Hikmatullah and Azizullah were washing mosque carpet in Khilji Colony, a suburban area of the provincial Capital, when one of them was electrocuted. At the same time, the other tried to save him but he was also electrocuted. The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities from where they were handed over to the relatives. The victims were said to be cousins of JUI-F Quetta’s Secretary General Moulvi Bismillah Sehar.

Protest against

prolonged outages

INP adds: Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the Quetta-Karachi Road in Baghbana, Khuzdar on Sunday when locals blocked the highway to protest prolonged outages and closure of power feeders in many areas.

According to the protesters, they regularly paid their electricity bills, despite that power supply to their houses was suspended for the past one week. However, the officials of Quetta Electric Supply Company said that locals were defaulting on bill payment which is why they were forced to suspend the supply of electricity. The protest caused inconvenience to the stranded drivers of vehicles carrying goods and passengers, including women and children, more so because of the scorching weather and fast.

Later, Kalat Division Commissioner Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai and Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Suhail Rehman reached the site to placate the protesters, after which the demonstrators ended their protest.