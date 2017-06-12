KASUR- A woman was killed while her husband sustained critical injuries after the motorbike they were travelling on was slipped on Ferozepur Road near Basti Rehmanpura here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Waheed of Gulshan Ravi Lahore was on the way back home from Kasur along with his wife Rukhsana Bibi on a motorbike. Near Rehmanpura, the motorbike lost balance and slipped on the under-carpeting stony road. The accident killed Rukhsana on the spot and left Waheed with critical injuries. He was shifted to hospital. Residents of the locality told The Nation that the Highway Department has been carpeting deteriorated spots of the road. The department has not informed the motorists about precautionary measures before travelling on the road which, they said, have obviously been stony due to work.

Several incidents of motorbikes’ slipping have occurred in the area in which people were either injured or lost their lives, they added. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation.

BOY ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

A 14-year-old youth, Karamat Ali, committed suicide by taking poisonous pills after being admonished by his parents in Traith village. He was shifted to Chunian Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in critical condition. Changa Manga police are investigating.