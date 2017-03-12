LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to hold public meetings in Punjab for party mobilisation.

The decision was made in the party meeting held at Bilawal House in Bahria Town yesterday. Bilawal chaired the meeting.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira informed the journalists about the party’s decision to develop mass contacts in the province.

This is the second time that PPP has announced to hold meetings in the province which has lost ground. Earlier in December, Bilawal had declared to hold public gatherings across Punjab but he only succeeded in taking out rally from Lahore to Faisalabad on January 19. The Punjab government, later, restricted his movement due to security reasons.

Kaira demanded tight security for the party leadership for the proposed meetings which are yet to be scheduled.

“The PPP chairman will soon hold public meetings in Multan and other cities of Punjab. The schedule for the meetings will soon be released. We need complete security from Punjab government for the PPP chairman during the rallies,” Kaira said while talking to the media men after the meeting.

He declared Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan as ideological sympathisers of terrorists, claiming it was only PPP which could defeat extremism and terrorism in the country.

He emphasised that having reservations over the military courts could not be considered as the PPP was in favour of terrorists. He said the PPP had forwarded recommendations to include law of evidence and give accused right to engage lawyer in the bill for the military courts.

He said the PPP made efforts to develop consensus among political parties on the issue of the military courts.

Kaira termed the scuffle between PTI and PML-N lawmakers in National Assembly a sad incident. However, he asserted the offensive remarks against women could not be tolerated in any case. The PPP leader also demanded for making public the inquiry committee report about attack on Shaukat Basra.

Bilawal, who is in Lahore for party reorganisation, also interviewed party men from Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur districts for filling the vacant party offices in the areas.

PPP’s coordination committee for central and south Punjab had already shortlisted the names for the officebearers in the districts.