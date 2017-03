ISLAMABAD: A bomb explosion took place under a bridge on main Sur Bandar road in Gwadar on Sunday morning, police sources told.

Reportedly, police received information regarding presence of a bomb under a bridge, however, it went off before arrival of the bomb disposal squad, private news channel reported.

The bridge has been partially damaged in the incident while no loss of life has been reported.

According to police, it was a remote-controlled bomb weighing around 5 to 7 kilograms.