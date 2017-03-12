Board of Directors (BoD) of Agricultural Linkages Programme (ALP) of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has approved 12 research projects for funding out of Agricultural Research Endowment Fund (AREF) of ALP in its 25th meeting held at PARC (HQs) under the chairmanship of Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman PARC.

Total thirteen (13) research projects were presented in the meeting for approval after recommendation of Technical Advisory Committee of BoD-ALP. Out of which 12 projects were approved by the board which include 07 projects of plants sciences, 02 natural resources, 02 animal sciences and one project of agricultural engineering. The Board also granted approval for the payment of membership fee to international research organizations.

David Williams, Agriculture Counselor, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) / US Embassy in Pakistan, Dr. Ahmad Bakhsh Maher, DG (P&DD) & Executive Director (ALP) PARC and other Board Members across the country attended the meeting. The objective of the ALP is to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan's long term development goals and to promote long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.