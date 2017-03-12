Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Hindu community of Pakistan on the eve of Holi festival.

In his message, the premier said that Holi announces the advent of the spring season and change in weather conditions.

He said the festival gives a message of hope and better future and reflects changes in societies like changes in the season.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan's environment is also witnessing change as days of happiness are returning to it for which foundations of peaceful co-existence among various religions had been laid down.

He said Pakistan had come into being not only for Muslims, but to bring peace for every individual, irrespective of religion or faith, he practices or caste and creed he belongs, in this region.

Nawaz Sharif said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11 August 1947, had made it clear that no discrimination would be made in Pakistan on the basis of religion.

He said that the state of Pakistan is bound to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam's pledges with religious minorities and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

The prime minister said the entire nation acknowledges and commend the role of Hindu community playing along with their Muslim countrymen and other people for the welfare and development of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan, including minorities have suffered a lot at the hands of militants during last some time and it is worth condemnable that the name of Islam was used for this inhuman act.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and declares killing of one innocent person as the murder of entire humanity.

Nawaz Sharif said the government will ensure equal rights of all the citizens of Pakistan on the basis of the teachings of Islam and the provisions of the Constitution.

He said it will be made sure that no discrimination will be made with anyone on the basis of religion and minorities are free to practice their religions and they do not feel deprived in getting jobs and other matters.

The prime minister said that it is imperative to move forward with a unified voice for the development and progress of Pakistan.