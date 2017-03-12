ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has urged international community to play its role to end human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview, he said, “We condemn the brutal activities committed by India against the innocent people living in occupied Kashmir.”

He said Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute between the two states and should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

Nafees Zakaria said there were reports that India was involved in terror financing and supporting the elements holding hideouts in Afghanistan to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said India had failed to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations and Islamabad policies were focused on peaceful relations with neighboring countries.

The spokesman said that Pakistan had apprised the world of Indian terrorist activities in this country.

To a question regarding border fencing, he said border fencing from Afghan side would help stop terrorist elements.

He said special endeavours were being made to strengthen relations with Central Asian States.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan government to take action against the elements who wanted to destabilise Pakistan.