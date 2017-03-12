Lahore - The 13 IPPs who have sent notices to invoke Sovereign Guarantee recently on non-payment of their dues have been invited for a meeting on March 13 in PPIB’s Islamabad office to find a way to resolve the overdue payments and other issues amicably.

According to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) sources, the government has released a total amount of Rs30 billion to 50 power producers out of overdue amount of Rs444 billion.

It is worth noting that only Rs13.440 billion out of total released payment of Rs30 billion have been given to 13 IPPs who called the sovereign guarantee worth Rs48 billion.

The 15 IPPs established under the 1994 power policy were released Rs12.842 billion although their overdue amount is much higher. Three IPPs operating in this category invoked the sovereign guarantee and were paid a cumulative amount of only Rs3.122 billion which gives clear indication that the government is not much serious about avoiding the sovereign default.

The government supplies furnace oil to two major 1994 policy IPPs, Hubco and Kapco, through state owned Pakistan State Oil Company and bulk of the stress falls on the oil supplier as the government does not pay back the PSO for the oil supplies.

The government has released the partial payment of Rs13 billion from the outstanding amount to the IPPs established under 2002 power policy.

By making partial payments to the 2002 IPPs the government expects that they would withdraw the notice given to it to save the sovereign default, said an official of the IPPs.

This has been going on for years because as soon as notice to invoke sovereign guarantee is issued, the government releases partial payments and then continue to delay the payments after notices are withdrawn. No one knows how the IPPs will react this time, the source added.

Experts said that the growth in circular debt has come primarily from low recoveries of bills and persistently high transmission and distribution losses all of which have persevered despite tall claims.

This situation is contrary to the highly optimistic progress of the energy sector being touted. This is not the first time that the OMC has faced cash crunch, impending international defaults, exhaustion of credit limits and the threat of cancellation of agreements.

Experts said that even after the controversial repayment back in 2013 when the government took office, circular debt has remained an unbridled threat, blowing into a full-fledged debacle now. Post the IMF Programme, not only the circular debt has surged sharply but its previous settlement of Rs480 billion in 2013 has also come under the scrutiny and objection for alleged transgressions.