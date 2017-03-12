Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that there is a considerable decrease in terrorism incidents as compared to the past as a result of measures taken by the Government.

Addressing a convocation of Iqra University in Islamabad on Sunday, the Minister of State said war against terrorism is being fought as a challenge. She said the nation is very resilient to eradicate this menace.

Mariyum Aurangzeb said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is creating numerous job opportunities in different fields.

She said that democracy was being strengthened, adding that Pakistan needs tolerant and forbearing attitudes.

She added that perhaps any country had fought the war on terrorism the way it was being fought by Pakistan. The Minister of State said every cowardly act of terrorism imbues new spirit of unity among the people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Government was making special arrangements to celebrate this year`s independence day.

On the occasion, the Minister distributed degrees and medals among the students and congratulated them and their parents and teachers.

She urged the students to cling to the norms of a civilized people and demonstrate tolerance and respect in their practical lives.

She particularly commended the large number of female students for showing excellent performance and said it was the vision of the incumbent Government to empower women and bridge the gender gulf in different fields of education and professional careers.