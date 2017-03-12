Chiniot: Hailstorm caused massive destruction of wheat and maize crops in district Chiniot and Jhang. The wheat crop was completely destroyed by the hailstorm and heavy rain in the major part of the tehsil Chiniot. As per an estimate, it damaged more than 4,000 of acres of wheat crop in district Chiniot. A week ago, heavy rain had also damaged the wheat crop and caused loss to the farmers in district Chiniot. The cultivators’ organisation demanded the Punjab government should compensate the poor farmers whose crops been ruined due to rain and hailstorm.