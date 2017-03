Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will inaugurate Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Noshehra today, reported Waqt News.

According to details the medical complex has been recently completed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and cabinet members will also be present on the occasion.

Imran Khan will also meet top provincial leadership of PTI during his one day visit to Noshehra.