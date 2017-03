Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wished Happy Holi to Hindu community in Pakistan.

The message by Khan was well received by Hindu community in Pakistan as Pakistani Hindus thanked him.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a Happy Holi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2017





Hindus are very small minority in Pakistan and are celebrating Holi which is a major celebration occasion for Hindus.