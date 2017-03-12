SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif declared India as the big enemy of Pakistan, and said that it was patronising terrorists in the country by using the land of Afghanistan.

“India is supporting and patronising terrorism in Pakistan besides using the Afghan lands for the purpose to destabilise Pakistan economically and politically,” he said while addressing a meeting of lawyers held at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA).

The said Pakistan wants lasting peace with its neighbours including Afghanistan and India, but nobody should consider the desire for peace as weakness. The defence of Pakistan is in very strong hands and the country has the full capability to give a strong response in befitting manners to the enemies, he said.

Khawaja Asif said that the government was closely monitoring the border situation, adding that the whole nation stands united to defend every inch of the Motherland and was ready to even sacrifice their lives while battling against the enemy shoulder to shoulder the armed forces of Pakistan.

Asif said that there was no doubt to say that India was the big enemy of Pakistan as it is supporting terrorism in Pakistan. He said that the early reestablishment of military courts in the country had become the demand of the day and vital to cope with the burning issue of terrorism.

He said that Pakistan was passing through extraordinary circumstances and in dire need of extraordinary measures to tackle the internal and external challenges. He said that the government was committed to weeding out terrorism from the country, adding that the Pak forces’ ongoing operations against terrorism have broken the nexus of terrorism.

He said that the anti-Islam elements were using the terrorists in the name of Islam but they have no links with Islam. He said that Islam is a religion of peace, which gives the lesson of peace, brotherhood, unity, tolerance, love and affection for everyone.

Earlier, Asif announced Rs10 million special grant for Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA). He administrated oath to the newly elected office-bearers. He sought active support and cooperation of the lawyers’ community to curb terrorism. He urged the lawyers to utilise their full energy for dispensing justice. He said that all the problems being faced by the lawyers’ community would be resolved.

He said that the government firmly believes in the supremacy of law. He said that the government was also making sincere efforts for ensuring early transition of the power to the local bodies. He said that the LBs played pivotal role in strengthening democracy in the country.

He also pledged to get the district courts Sialkot exempted from loadshedding of the electricity.

He also announced early establishment of sub-campuses of Agriculture University Faisalabad and Bahria University at Sialkot, saying that the processing for establishing campuses of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Textile University was rapidly under progress. He said that the government has already issued a special tranche of Rs180 million for NUST campus at Sialkot.

He said that the construction work of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been started at various places near Daska, Sambrial and Sialkot. He said that this project would be completed within a stipulated period of one and half years. He said that the project has been extended to Kharian-Gujrat, Dina-Jhelum, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad-AJK.

Khawaja Asif announced to connect the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway with the CPEC. AJK MLA Ch Ishaq, Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail, Sialkot DBA President Shaukat Ali Chaudhry and Secretary General Zahid Saleem Bajwa were also present. PAPER FACTORY GUTTED: The paper and other valuables worth Rs10 million were gutted when a fire erupted in a factory due to short-circuit of electricity in Nawaan Pind-Khokhey in the outskirts of Sialkot city.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted there due to short-circuit of electricity. Five vehicles of Rescue 1122 and fire-fighters extinguished the fire after the four-hour long struggle.

Factory owner Fiaz fell unconscious due to suffocation. He was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where his condition was stated to be critical by the doctors. The management of the gutted factory claimed that the paper in the shape of raw material and other valuables were completely burnt.