New Delhi - Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah on Saturday was summoned by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to register protest against the continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), reported Indian media.

"Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today. He was conveyed the government's grave concern and strong protest at the continuing incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian government registered its strong protest at the fatal casualty of an Indian soldier in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces on March 9, the statement added.

The Pakistani official was also conveyed New Delhi's expectation that Pakistan should not take any step detrimental to peace along the LoC and IB and to the security of India.