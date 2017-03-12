BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami local leaders said that according to the unofficial statistics, an amount of over 300 billion dollars was illegally transferred from Pakistan and deposited in the Swiss banks.

Corruption in Pakistan is at its peak. Daily Rs12 billion and annually Rs430 billion corruption is being carried out in the country said JI District Bahawalpur Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar and Secretary General Irfan Anjum. They said that the Switzerland Government has agreed to provide information regarding such bank accounts.

They said that corruption is the biggest hurdle in the way of national development thus thorough steps be taken to ensure the elimination of corruption at every level. Panama Leaks have uncovered the corrupt persons in Pakistan, they said and hoped that the Supreme Court would come up to the the public expectations in the matter of Panama Leaks.

They said that due to the rulers’ flawed policies and corruption, Pakistan’s economic situation is getting worse. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with the resources but due to the leadership’s shortsighted decisions, the foreign companies are taking benefits of the resources.

More than half of Pakistan’s population is living below the line of poverty, poor people do not even have two-time meal due to the unjust division between the poor and the rich.

They said that the promises made by the government at the time of last general elections were never fulfilled. Mian Maqsood Ahmad said that it is necessary to eliminate the interest system and corruption to make the nation prosperous.