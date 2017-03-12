LAHORE - Senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said yesterday that judges were blamed for delay in dispensation of justice but public did not know that it was responsibility of the executive instead of judiciary to increase judges’ strength and made resources available for timely provision of justice.

Addressing a symposium held at Punjab Judicial Academy regarding pilot project of criminal justice system in Punjab, he said that over 1.8 millions of cases were lying pending across the country and only 4000 judges and judicial officials could not clear this huge backlog.

Justice Khosa stated that American superior courts decided 80 to 90 per cent cases in a year but Pakistan’s Supreme Court decided such number of cases in a day and even then the judges were blamed that they did not deliver justice.

“People always look towards judiciary instead of going to the executive for redressal of their issues,” he said, adding, “because the executives failed to resolve their issues.”

“We are not behind the problems of the public, we reject it today,” Justice Khosa said.

He said it rarely happened in one’s life that he or she dreamt of something and later saw it happening in reality with his eyes and pointed towards newly-launched pilot project of criminal justice system in Punjab.

“A few days ago, I discussed the idea with LHC chief justice but today it is a reality,” he said and lauded Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for his efforts to launch pilot project for criminal justice system. He said he never thought that the sessions trial could be decided so timely.

He further said that the burden on the superior judiciary would go down if the trial courts delivered quality decisions.

Justice Khosa said in this new system, the role of police was very important. He said the system could not work without the support of police. All stake holders had realised their responsibilities and therefore, the progress was before them that the matters were speedily decided in four districts, he said. Khosa pointed out that justice did not mean the early disposal of cases but it meant the quality of judgments and it was important that the matter should be decided in the light of the Constitution. He directed the judicial officials to focus on the quality of judgments rather than the quantity.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion. He said that pilot project in four districts including Attock, Chiniot, Narowal and Vehari had become an example for rest of the districts of Punjab. As many as 749 cases had been decided by courts following the pilot project, the CJ stated.

He also said that ADR centers had also been established and two centers had recently been inaugurated which would be helpful in reducing the burden from the judiciary.

He said the pilot project was also being launched in two more districts –Lodhran and Mandi Bahauddin. He said MIT office now would work as directorate of district judiciary and would look into the matters of the judicial officers.

Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq and judicial officers of the model districts were also present on the occasion.