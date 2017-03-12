PESHAWAR - JUI-F MPA from district Kohistan, Maulana Asmatullah on Saturday announced his resignation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly seat and announced his joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Making the announcement at a 300-member jirga of elders from Kohistan, which met Chief Minister Pervez Khattak here, he also said he would support PTI’s Zar Gul to win on the vacant seat in the by-election.

Asmatullah, who sent his resignation to the provincial assembly speaker for approval, is the first political figure from the KP to leave JUI-F for PTI.

It is believed that in the next general elections, to be held in 2018, he will be the PTI candidate from the same constituency.

Asmatullah was elected Member of Provincial Assembly from PK-62, Kohistan, on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl ticket in 2013 elections.

The outgoing MPA praised the PTI government for launching various developmental projects in Kohistan district. “I have joined the PTI for its pro-people policies,” he said.

CM Pervez Khattak said that services of Maulana Asmatullah as MPA for his electorate were admirable. No one would be allowed to deceive the people of Kohistan in future, he said, adding that PTI had focused on bringing less developed areas at par with developed districts of the province.

“PTI family welcomes Moulana Sahib from Kohistan; Tabdeeli ka Caravaan heading towards conquering entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” a statement by the PTI said.

Agencies add: In January this year, Asmatullah was accused of playing politics on the issue of district status for lower Kohistan, against the interests of the locals.

A Palas grand jirga convened in the second week of January accused him of spreading disinformation among the people.

Speaking at a press conference, members of the jirga including Malik Zahir Shah, Malik Mashuq Jan, Muhammad Zaman and others said that MPA Asmatullah was sowing seeds of hatred among the local people in his opposition to district status for the area.

They said the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the defeat of those opposed to district status to lower Kohistan.

The jirga members said Asmatullah was elected MPA several times and served in various governments in the past but he did nothing for the people of Palas.