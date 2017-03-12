KARACHI: The examination of Karachi matric board will be held in two phases as less number of teachers are available due to census.

The examination of Class IX and X will face a delay of 19 days.

Chairman matric board Saeedud Din told that the department runs short of teachers due to the census therefore, it has been decided that the examination of arts group will be held from March 18 to April 24 whereas those of science group will begin on April 15.

He revealed that deputy commissioner will visit the examination centers while section-144 will be imposed in the adjoining areas.

The chairman said that a letter has also been written to K-Electric for not conducting loadshedding during examination hours so that the students can comfortably give the papers.