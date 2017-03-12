Resident of Borki area of Kurram Agency has been injured in a landmine explosion today.

Political Administration officials told media that the landmine had been planted by unidentified terrorists in a mountainous area of the agency.

The man who got injured is a local driver, named Yasir Hussain, was bringing stones from the mountain when his tractor collided with the landmine, resulting in the explosion and injuring him.

The injured driver was taken to Agency HQ Hospital in Parachinar. Investigation into the incident is underway.