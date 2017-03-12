MUZAFFARABAD-Different areas of Azad Kashmir have received heavy rainfall, while spell of snowfall is continued in various hilly areas for the last 10 days, disrupting road connectivity of rural areas with the state capital.

Muzaffarabad stands disconnected with other cities as major land routes have been blocked due to the ongoing landslide. The city is without electricity as transformers have been tripped in Muzaffarabad due to ongoing heavy rainfall, while the public have staged massive demonstration.

The routine life of public has come to a halt in Resahan, Khel, Leepa Valley, Hattain Bala, Chinari, Neelum and adjoining areas due to severe weather condition.

The public is facing problem being disconnected from electricity facility. People demanded the government to start helicopter service on emergent basis in rural areas so that essential commodities of life could be supplied to the residents of these areas.