Malala Yousafzai, the schoolgirl activist who survived an attempted murder by a Taliban gunman, has revealed that she intends to study at a British university.

If she achieves the grades for the AAA offer, she is likely to take up a place to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, whose alumni include one of her heroes, Benazir Bhutto.

There was speculation that Yousafzai, who is the youngest ever Nobel prize laureate, was considering quitting the UK and moving to America.

She has previously said that she was keen to take a politics degree at Stanford University, California. But she confirmed that after taking her A Levels in history, maths, religious studies and geography, she plans to complete her education in Britain.

She told head teachers at the Association of School and College Lecturers annual conference on Saturday: "I'm studying right now, I'm in year 13 and I have my A Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer which is three As so I need to get the three As, that is my focus right now."

Asked what her plans for the future are, she said: "I have applied to study PPE so for the next three years I will be studying that. But other than that I want to stay focussed on my Malala Fund work."

Yousafzi did not specify which university she will attend, but she has previously said that she applied to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.



She was invited to the college - which was the first in Oxford to admit women- in December for an interview which she said afterwards was “the hardest interview of my life" adding: I just get scared when I think of the interview".

Yousafzi had also applied to the London School of Economics (LSE), Durham and Warwick universities. The entry requirement to study PPE at Oxford is three A's, making this a likely destination, whereas the other institutions all require an A* and two A's.

Yousafzai has lived with her family in Birmingham after being treated at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital following her attack by Taliban gunmen in 2012.

During her childhood in the Swat Valley, Yousafzai wrote a blog under a pseudonym about life under the Taliban occupation, which included a ban on girls going to school.

She later rose to prominence as a global campaigner for girls' education. Yousafzai, 19, has voiced an ambition to return to Pakistan and become a politician.

Degrees in Oxford’s PPE course have long been a springboard for political careers in Britain, including those of David Cameron and the Labour leaders Michael Foot and Harold Wilson.

