ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muneer Kazmi Advocate, brother of senior columnist and Editor Daily Asas Zamir Nafees. In her statement, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.