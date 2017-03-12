HAFIZABAD/MULTAN/SAHIWAL-A missing ninth-grader and another girl were found dead in different areas while two women and a minor boy were killed in separate incidents here on Saturday.

According to police, a class-9th girl student who went missing on Thursday, was found dead from near her house in E-Block, New Multan here the other day.

Ninth-grader Noor Fatima went to her tuition centre on Thursday but did not return. Her parents searched for her hectically but to no avail and later informed the police about her sudden disappearance. However, her dead body was found near her house.

The police sent the dead body to Nishtar Hospital Multan for autopsy. The police sources said that torture marks were visible on the dead body of the girl.

In Hafizabad, the mutilated dead body of an unidentified girl was recovered from Lower Chenab Canal near Head Sagar here on Saturday.

The police said that some villagers spotted the dead body floating in the canal and informed the rescue and police. Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the dead body. The police shifted the dead body to the city morgue where her identity could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

The police suspected that someone had murdered her and thrown the body into the canal to conceal the crime. The police, however, have launched investigation.

In Jhang, two women died and two others got injured when a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place on Bhakkar Road near Kot Khera when a speeding passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw.

Two women died on the spot while two others got injured and were shifted to hospital.

The bus driver managed to escape from the scene while the police impounded the vehicle.

In Sahiwal, a fifth-grader was killed in jubilation fire at a wedding here in Kasba Noor Shah the other night.

According to police, Rasm-e-hina at the house of Zahoor Ahmed was in progress when suddenly friends of the groom resorted to firing in jubilation. Unfortunately, a bullet hit a fifth-grader Rizwan the head. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Noor Shah Police registered a case and arrested three accused.