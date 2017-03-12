KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested a billionaire additional district account officer over embezzlement charges.

According to Bureau spokesperson, NAB Karachi had arrested former additional district accounts officer (ADAO) Hyderabad Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh, from Karachi. The former officer has been given in NAB’s custody on 14-day physical remand by Hyderabad accountability court.

The preliminary interrogation has revealed that while the accused was in service, he misused his authority by fraudulently preparing bogus bills, as well as, mixing some bogus bills in lot of genuine bills, in favour of bogus beneficiaries under the heads of pension, GP fund, salaries and allowances and got them processed and cleared through various bank accounts opened in connivance with different bankers.

It may be noted that such corrupt practice on the part of district accounts office continued over many years without impunity, until only recently when automated systems were placed for processing of treasury bills.

The arrest was made by a special investigation team constituted by DG NAB Karachi Maj (R) Shabbir Ahmed. The accused was arrested on the basis of interrogation made from earlier-held people by NAB including Muhammad Yousuf (head constable terminated from service) and his son Arif Yousuf (police constable in Hyderabad police). They were arrested on 25th and 26th February.

The spokesperson said search operations were conducted at Mushtaq Shaikh’s residence, at a farm-house, a wedding hall and some other places located at Hala district Matiari. Properties worth over Rs1 billion were held by him in his name or his relatives names.

“The accused has acquired and accumulated these properties with money made by corruption and embezzlement of government funds. These properties are held by him in his own name or in names of his close relatives and benamidars.”

Authorities have recovered cash worth Rs17.3 million including prize bonds, Saudi Riyals, 3 Kg gold ornaments. The accused has nine vehicles registered in his name, besides 2 bungalows in DHA Karachi, 2 plots in DHA Karachi, 2 plots in Bahria Sports City Karachi, 2 houses in Hala, one farm house of 45 acres land in Hala, livestock (85 buffaloes, 31 cows, 30 goats), 200 acres agricultural land in Hala, 3 houses in Qasimabad, Hyderabad and 2 flats in Hyderabad. Saving certificates of Rs 100,000 wer also seized. Authorities found documents showing investment made by him in Emaar Giga Karachi of Rs40 million, 31 cheque books of various bank accounts, hundreds of original treasury bills record illegally kept at house.

It may be noted that Mushtaq Ahmed and Yousuf Khanzada were already facing trial in a separate reference filed on 10th December 2016 along with Ayaz Ahmed Abro, a former accountant, Ahsanullah Abro, a former sub-accountant of District Accounts Office Hyderabad and Abubakr, a former head constable of Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) Hyderabad.

The accused had also entered into voluntary return (VR) of government assets under section 25(a) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and voluntarily agreed to return entire misappropriated amount.

The investigation, however, led to other clues when available evidence related to treasury was further processed and trail was conducted. Money trail led to Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh, the then ADAO and his benamindars.

The preventive reports and advisories under section 33 (C) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 have time to time been issued to the concerned authorities in this regard, highlighting modus operandi and suggestions to enforce internal accountability controls.