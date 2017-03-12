WAZIRABAD: A teenage biker died and his cousin was wounded when a high tension wire broke and fell on them when they were busy buying grocery in Main Bazaar here on Saturday.

A transformer near Bakar Gala exploded due to the rain and resultantly the 11-KV line broke and fell Malik Azmat, 18, of Nai Basti, Ahmad Nagar road and Sher Ali, 15, of Chhoti Basti, Qudratabad.

Malik Azmat died on the spot while his cousin Sher Ali was wounded seriously and rushed to THQ Hospital. After necessary medical aid, Sher Ali was referred to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala due to serious condition.

“After explosion in the transformer and breakage of 11KV, the while area faced blackout and the people panicked, “an eyewitness Baba Iqbal said. Later, Gepco crew repaired the 11KVA line and transformer and restored the electricity after 4 hours.