Pakistan Army has inducted Low to Medium Altitude Air Defense System (LOMADS) LY 80 to its fleet to increase response capability in current and emerging air defense threats, according to a press release issued by ISPR, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the Induction ceremony, held at Army Auditorium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

LY-80 is a Chinese mobile Air Defense system, capable of tracking and destroying variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitude.