LAHORE - The prime minister yesterday asked the religious scholars to give a narrative of Islam which effectively counters the misleading propaganda of terrorists who are killing the innocent people in the name of religion.

He said the state has broken the backbone of the terrorists however a handful of their facilitators and handlers still exist who are being intensely hunted.

The role and help of ulema is very vital to absolutely cleanse the country of the menace of terrorism and the ulema would be serving the national cause in a big way if they bring the Muslims out of the confusion spread by the monsters who are preaching terrorism in the guise of jihad.

The prime minister said this while speaking at Ittehadul Bainul Muslameen (Muslims unity) Conference held in connection with commemoration of Mufti Muhammad Hussain Naeemi and Mufti Sarfraz Hussain Naeemi at Jamiya Naeemiya.

Nawaz said, “It is time to [also] throw out the elements creating rifts in our ranks, those who are trying to incite Pukhtun, Sindhis, Punjabis and Mohajirs against each other. The unity and solidarity by all demonstrated on the occasion of Pakistan Super League final in Lahore established that we are one from Peshawar to Karachi and reject every prejudice and insularity.”

Like terrorists, such elements too do not follow any faith, he said, urging scholars to help defeat these frustrated folks as well.

“A society cannot be called Islamic where the people are killed on the basis of sectarian differences, where minorities feel insecurity and where extremism is fanned in the name of religion,” the Premier said.

Underscoring the need for explaining this wrong narrative which is being ascribed to Islam today, the prime minister said pulpit and mosque at this juncture hold big role to deliver deen [faith] from the clutches of those who are using it for their nefarious ends, and as a result of which the whole Muslim world is being targeted.

He said Pakistan in recent years, with the help of Allah Almighty, fought the largest battle against terrorists and smashed their strongholds. He recalled that when he took over in 2013, security to the life and property of the people was most important question before his government.

“Peace is the paramount need [and right] of every Pakistani and with the help of Allah Almighty my government took this responsibility. In order to bring peace, we got together political leadership while Jawans and officers of Pakistan Army led us without caring for their life and the police personnel put up their best efforts and the whole nation stood up with a determination to end the enemy of peace. All security institutions acted in unison and the collective efforts destroyed the terrorists and their hideouts.”

The PM said despite enormous successes against terrorists, sporadic incidents of terrorism are still on which the evil doers are carrying out with the help of those handful people in our ranks who have been misguided by the terrorist ideologies. The state is hotly chasing them [also] and these facilitators will also soon meet their end, the prime minister maintained.

He urged ulema to act for dismissing the narrative which such elements are spreading to ease the job of terrorist and provide them room to play their game. Ulema must help the state at this point in time, as terrorism roots in extremism which is being disseminated in the name of religion, he added.

Extremism, the PM said, has on the one hand fomented sectarianism, on the other distorted the sublime concept of jihad to kill the innocent people and turn the Muslim society into a hell. He said a narrative to counter this sort of concept about religion is a must today for which Mimber and Mehrab (pulpit and arch reference to mosque) need to be once again activated.

Nawaz Sharif highly commended the courage of those ulema and mashaikh who did not care for their life and stood up against the miscreants and incendiaries (fassadies) and said the name of Mufti Sarfraz Ahmad Naeemi stands high among them. Naming Maulana Hassan Jan and Mufti Sarfraz Naeemi, the prime minister said that they did great job to defeat the evil doers by presenting true message of Islam and its spirit without caring for their life. He said he was well aware that their followers are also very firm in their determination and steadfast in their mission.

The PM inviting their attention said “we need that narrative of Islam which was presented by our elders and made mosque and Khanqah peaceful places. They condemned rifts among the people in the name of Islam and spoke for religious freedom as basic right of everyone and conveyed the true message of Quran and Sunnah to the people. It is the real narrative of Islam which once against needs to be spread”.

The PM referred to the Imams to different schools of thoughts in Islam and said that despite their scholastic differences they always paid respect to each other and the same spirit is the need of hour for our society.

He said it was heartening the institutions like Jamiya Ashrafiya and Jamiya Naeemiya exist in the city over the decades sustaining the same tradition and have played pivotal role to maintain peace. “I want deeni madarrass across Pakistan to function on the same lines,” he said while highlighting the value of religious seminaries as the largest means of communication with the people.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq among others were also presented on the occasion.

