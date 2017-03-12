MULTAN-The All-Pakistan Powerlooms Association on Saturday launched first phase of it protest drive to get its demands accepted as the association displayed banners in different parts of Multan. The banners were inscribed with the demands like a bailout package for the powerloom industry.

Addressing a news conference, the office-bearers of the association including Khaliq Qandeel Ansari, Bashir Pehlwan, Saed Ahmad Saeedi, Abdul Latif Ansari and others said that the protest drive has begun and the association has adopted a civilised way to disseminate the message of powerlooms industry to the rulers. “Now it’s government’s turn to listen to our demands and resolve the issues being faced by us in first place,” they added. They said that the powerlooms owners are pure business people and they have nothing to do with the politics.

They warned that the powerloom owners and workers would be forced to take to the roads if their demands are not accepted in the first phase of the movement. “But still we want to settle all issues peacefully. We know that the demonstrations and sit-in will create law and order situation but now the ball is in government’s court,” they declared.

They declared that the convention of the association was likely to take place in Kasur between March 15 and 20. “We’ll announce our next line of action in that convention. If our demands are not accepted, we’ll be forced to take to the roads,” they added.

Earlier, the powerloom workers displayed banners at Chungi No-14, Manoorabad, Delhi Gate, Chowk Kachehri, Rasheedabad, Ansari Chowk, BCG Chowk, Khooni Burj, Pak Gate, Haram Gate, T Chowk Shah Rukane Alam, Qazafi Chowk, Cantonment, Bosan Road, Khanewal Road, Mumtazabad and other areas.