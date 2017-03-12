ISLAMABAD - Stressing the need for bringing Senate at par with the National Assembly in terms of powers, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that only a strong and powerful Upper House of the Parliament could protect the interests of federating units and consequently strengthen the foundation of federation.

Addressing a seminar titled “enhancement of powers of Senate for stronger federation,” to make the culmination of parliamentary year of the Upper House, Chairman Senate said that efforts are being made to enhance the powers of the Senate since its inception in 1973 but regretted that no concrete steps had been taken in this connection.

Bringing Senate at par with the National Assembly would give a sense of protection to the rights of all the federating units especially the smaller ones and for strengthening of the federation it was imperative to grant more powers to the Upper House of the Parliament, he added.

He said that like so many countries Pakistan must grant equal powers to the Upper House so that it could effectively raise voice for the federating units when the matter come to its rights, especially in Joint Sittings of the Parliament where in the given situation their voice is gagged in term of number game.

Mian Raza Rabbani stressed the need for strengthening of the bodies like National Finance Commission and Council of Common Interests(CCI) so that the concerns and issues of the federating units could effectively be resolved at these forums.

He said that in case the government would fail to bring the NFC Award after five years then Senate should be given the powers to enhance the share of provinces in it by one per cent and extend it for one year time.

Similarly, he stressed the need for establishing the CCI Secretariat in Federal Capital and making the role of CCI more dynamic and vibrant to serve the cause of the provinces which ultimately would strengthen the democracy and federation.

Rabbani said the Upper House always spoke for providing complete autonomy to the provinces and giving them their due share of national resources.

The Upper House, he said, had recently passed a resolution for enhancement of its role and powers to protect the rights of the federating units and giving them a meaningful participation in the affairs of the federation.

Chairman Senate also proposed that the government before taking loans must take approval from both houses of the Parliament so that to bring it within the constitutional limits.

He said the Senate had also proposed that all the provincial chief ministers should be given an opportunity to address the House to inform it about their performance.

Addressing the seminar, Sindh Cheif Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said strengthening the Senate meant strengthening the provinces, which would ultimately lead to strengthening of the federation.

He said due to the efforts of Senate Chairman, six senators were included in the Public Accounts Committee to further ensure transparency in the governance.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the Upper House played a key role in making the federation stronger as it represented the federating units.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Ch. Aitzaz Ahsan paid glowing tributes to Chairman Senate for his contribution for democracy and rights of smaller provinces. He especially referred to his role in the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment wherein besides removing the anomalies from the 1973 constitution induced in it by the dictatorial regimes in the country he had ensured provincial autonomy by abolishing concurrent list from the constitution.

Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Senior Minister Punjab Assembly Raja Ashfaq Serwar also spoke on the occasion.