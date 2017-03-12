Quetta - At least three persons were wounded on Saturday in a clash between two rival groups in presence of police.

The clash erupted at Manan Chowk, in the heart of provincial capital when two rival groups unleashed attack on their opponents with knives and firings, wounding three people. The wounded were shifted to hospital.

Although policemen were present on the spot, they did nothing.

Later, the DIG assured the media of taking action against the police personnel.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri took notice and suspended station police officer and another two cops over sheer negligence.

He instructed the Inspector General of Police Ahsan Mehboob to immediately report him. He also ordered the top cop to arrest the culprits.

Zehri asserted that the police department needs no such cops. “No one is above law and those challenging the supremacy of law must be dealt with iron hand,” urged chief minister.

NINE IRANIAN ROCKETS LAND IN CHAGAI

Some nine mortar shells fired from Iranian side landed in Tang Kachao area of Chagai near Pak-Iran border on Saturday, however, no casualty reported in the shelling.

Chagai Assistant Commissioner Maharullah Badini confirmed the mortar shelling that hit the Tang Kachao in tehsil Nokandi district of Chagai, and recorded strongest protest with Iranian border authorities over the issue.

In a meeting, the Iranian authorities expressed complete cluelessness about the mortar shells firings and said that they were neighbour Islamic countries and will never make such efforts to violate border. The shelling created panic and fear in the areas.

554 TEAMS SET UP FOR BALOCHISTAN CENSUS

With the formation of 554 teams, preparations for the census have been finalised in Balochistan province while the process will start on 15th.

The law enforcement agencies personnel will accompany the census staff. According to the details issued by the Census Department, all the arrangements had been completed for the first phase of census scheduled to be launched on March 15 in various districts of the province.

However, the second phase of the census will kick off on March 31 and continue till April 14. For the census, 554 teams had constituted having 57 supervisors, 14 charge superintendents and 85 circle superintendents.

Each team will be comprised of five soldiers of Pak-Army, one policeman and one census official.

In Quetta, 3,000 Army women and five hundred policemen will execute responsibilities whereas some 1,012 blocks of 76 circles will be in the charge of 14 superintendents.

Regarding the security plan, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wahid Kakar said all the arrangements had completed and security plan had also been issued accordingly. He said an all-out effort will be made for transparent and impartial census.