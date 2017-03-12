Indian troops on Sunday shelled civilian population across the Line of Control, leaving two civilians injured, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two civilians, a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, were injured in the “unprovoked” Indian shelling in Chiri Kot sector of Muzaffarabad, said the ISPR statement.

“The injured were shifted to Abbaspur Hospital for medical treatment. Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing,” added the statement.

Border skirmishes frequently take place between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India. The two countries have fought two wars over the volatile region of Kashmir.