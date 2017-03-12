Islamabad - Two persons were injured one of them critically as a result of firing by a drunk person in the limits of Shahzad Town Police Station, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Sources said that a drunk person identified as Raja Khalid resorted to indiscriminate firing which resulted in injuring of two persons in the limits of Shahzad Town Police. The injured were identified as Umar Farooq and Tauseef who were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital for medical treatment. Police have also arrested the accused and filed a case against him.