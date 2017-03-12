MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A woman gunned down her brother over some petty issues here on Saturday.

According to police, Mumtaz went to village Chahrkey situated in the remit of Bhagat Police to meet his sister Asfa. During conversation, the situation turned ugly and they exchanged harsh words over some domestic issues. In the meanwhile, the woman got infuriated and fired gunshots on her brother, killing on the spot. The police have registered a case against Asfa, wife of Bilal.

On the other hand, a man died and his brother got injured in a road accident. Noman and Razwan, both brothers, were going on a motorbike on Phalia-Qadirabad Road. Suddenly the bike collided with a car, coming from opposite direction. As a result Noman died and his brother suffered fractures on his leg.