ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President and former president Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated the Hindu community on eve of Holi being observed on Sunday.

“May the celebrations today also usher in peace, prosperity and joy not only in the lives of Hindus but also in the lives of all people,” he said in a message on Saturday.

“The festival of Holi symbolises the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness,” he said.

“The underlying message of this symbolism is that instead of bemoaning the darkness, we should light a candle and instead of bemoaning hatred, we should plant the seeds of love,” Zardari said. He said that he was confident that the Hindus and all other non-Muslim brethren will continue to make their valuable contributions to the prosperity of Pakistan and promoting inter-faith harmony.