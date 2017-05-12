MIANWALI - Bodies of three unidentified persons were recovered from River Indus at Jinnah Barrage here on Thursday. Police said that passersby spotted three unidentified bodies floating in River Indus at Jinnah Barrage in Mianwali. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-May-2017 here.
3 bodies found in Indus at Jinnah Barrage
