KASUR - Three officials at a wheat procurement centre in Talwandi were booked on corruption charges here the other day.

The official sources said that Director Anti-Corruption Lahore Division Adnan Arshad submitted a complaint to the Kasur Deputy Commissioner regarding irregularities at the centre. Responding to the complaint, the Chunian AC paid a surprise visit to the procurement centre. He admonished Excise Officer Rana Arshad, Food Grain Controller Allah Dittah and Food Inspector Irfan over irregularities in the wheat procurement and got a case registered against them with the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

HOUSE BURGLED

Unidentified thieves stole cash and other valuables from a house in Pakka Qila here the other day. Police said thieves broken into the house of Irfan when the family was out of home and made off with Rs0.7 million and other valuables. Police are investigating.