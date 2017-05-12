QUETTA - Defence of Human Rights Pakistan Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua yesterday claimed 650 cases of missing persons out of 2,400 had been settled while struggle for the recovery of the rest would continue.

Addressing a press conference, she strongly criticised the ruling PML-N for absolutely remaining oblivious to the recovery of missing persons.

“I was forced to struggle for the recovery of my husband, Masood Janjua, a renowned educationist and businessman of Rawalpindi, who was picked on July 30, 2005, along with his friend, Faisal Faraz,” said Amina Janjua. She urged the people to come on roads for the recovery of their missing beloved ones.

SECURITY BEEFED UP IN QUETTA

More than 1,000 personnel were deployed for the security of mosques and religious places in the provincial capital on Shab-e-Barat while 150 officials of the law-enforcement agencies were tasked to check aerial firing and fireworks.

The decision came after the meeting held with Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema in the chair, which was attended by all SSP operation, SSP Investigation, SP security, DSPs and SHOs of all police stations.

DIG Abdur Razzaq told the participants that aerial firing and fireworks had been banned on the eve of Shab-e-Barat in Quetta. He warned strict action would be taken against those violating the ban. He also warned of strict disciplinary action against the police officers if they failed to prevent aerial firing and fireworks.

Cheema said safety of people’s lives was the duty of police, so they must make efforts to maintain law and order in the city. He also appealed to citizens to avoid taking law into their hands and just inform police if anyone violated the ban.