SUKKUR - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Thursday visited different examination centers, where annual examinations of HSC Part II were being conducted. During the surprise visit to Government High School, AC Sheikh found two High School Teachers guilty of helping students in the use of unfair means (copying answers) in examination centre. In this connection, the AC has written to the Chairman BISE Sukkur for necessary action against the involved students, and recommended the Board authorities not to engage these two HSTs in future in any of the examination duties.