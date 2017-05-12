SIALKOT - An accused has confessed that he had killed transgender Saleema alias Sitara at his house in Uggoki over a money dispute on April 07, 2017.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan told newsmen that the police had used some scientific methods of investigation and arrested accused Abdullah. The police have traced out the blind murder. He said that accused had confessed to killing the transgender.

Meanwhile, the police arrested notorious proclaimed offender (PO) Maqbul Ahmed alias Bholla. The DPO added that the accused was bearing Rs1 million head money and was wanted by the police in more than two dozen cases of kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery and theft. He announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the raiding police parties.