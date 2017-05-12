QUETTA - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited various military installations at the Quetta garrison.

He interacted with young officers undergoing various courses at School of Infantry and Tactics.

He also delivered annual address to students of Command and Staff College, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Press release said.

He spoke on security perspective both external and internal with contours of response by the Army.

He appreciated the efforts of Army in bringing peace to the country and playing very active role in stability operations.

The COAS also visited Combined Military Hospital and met injured personnel of Chaman incident.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta he was received by Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen Aamer Riaz. Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lt General Hidayat ur Rehman was also present.