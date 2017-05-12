NOORPUR THAL - District Census Support Officer Abu Bakar Malik and Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq visited different areas to review the ongoing process of second phase of census.

On the occasion, they appreciated army and civil enumerators for their efforts. They also appreciated the volunteers for extending maximum possible cooperation for the conduct of the second phase of the sixth population and house census in a transparent manner. They also lauded efforts put in by both the civil and military administrations for making successful the census process in Thal tehsil.