Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has been injured in a suspected suicide attack in Mastung, reported Waqt News. Atleast twenty-one people have been killed in the attack.

According to initial reports the secretary-general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Abdul Ghafoor has been injured while his driver and personal secretary has been killed. A number of other people are injured, SHO Mastung confirms the news.

Sardar Noor Muhammad, a close aide of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor haideri has been injured in the attack too. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor while speaking to media said “I am alive, Allah has saved my life, it was a sudden blast, broken pieces of the windscreen hit me, I am injured but safe."

DPO Mustung Ghazanfar Ali said, "Maulana Abdul Ghafoor is injured but out of danger and has been shifted to Quetta hospital. Atleast 10 people have been killed. The area has been cordoned off. It seems to be a suicide attack because a person came and hit the car after that an explosion took place." Regarding security he said, "We had provided proper security to convey. Deputy Chairman Senate was not sitting in his own car."

Deputy Chairman Senate was returning from an event at Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen at Jamia Masjid Hammadia when the explosion took place. The blast also damaged a number of vehicles parked on the road causing panic in the area.

As per earlier reports, explosion took place after the convoy had passed the area. A bomb was planted on the road side when it exploded.

Rescue teams are shifting the injured to Mastung Civil Hospital, while those in critical condition are being transported to Quetta. Emergency has been declared in hospitals of Mastung and Quetta.

Levies, police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel are present at the site of the attack.

CONDEMNATION NOTES:

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has condemned the attack and asked the authorities to submit a report. He has also asked to provide proper medical treatment to all victims.

Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar has condemned the attack and demanded a report from the FC and security agencies.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has directed concerned authorities to submit a detailed report and provide treatment to the injured at the earlier.

Chairman Senate has condemned the attack and said "these terrorists think we will bow down, but they are mistaken."

Reaction from JUI-F:

Leader of JUI-F Maulana Sami-ul-Haq while speaking to Waqt News said, "We condemn this attack but want to know who are these people and why are they attacking people. When they are caught they say foreign agencies are part of menace but why are we not able to control them? Radd ul Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azab are not fulfilling the cause. We should sit with these people and ask them why they are targeting people and who is behind them."

Leader of JUI-F Hafiz Ahmedullah while speaking to Waqt News said, We strongly condemn the attack but want to know why is JUI-F being attacked constantly. We are told that RAW and NDS is behind these attacks but the question who will stop them? We cant, its the duty of the government and forces who need to stop our enemies from attacking Pakistan."

Leader of JUI-F Maulana Amjad Khan said, You have a figure of 21 people who have died in the attack but JUI-F has a list with 30 people who have been killed. We have been attacked earlier too but the point is why? Are we being punished for the event we held few days ago to promote peace, where Imam e Kaaba invited. The government needs to get serious and resolve this matter soon. The government knows that India and Afghanistan are working against Pakistan, it is their duty that they curb them."

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulr Rehman has condemned the attack and said, it was not the first on the party. "A number of our companions have been martyred in this attack, but we have to continue to work for this country and Islam.”

This is a developing story