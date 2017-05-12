ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday forwarded details of assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Captain Safdar to the joint investigation team constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Panamagate case.

The commission also sent the nomination papers of the two to the team. During the meeting headed by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director General Wajid Zia, the JIT asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide complete record of the Hudaibya Paper Mills case.

Terms of reference (ToRs) were also reviewed in the session that was attended by State Bank of Pakistan’s Amer Aziz, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s Bilal Rasool, Inter-Services Intelligence’s Brig Nauman Saeed, Military Intelligence’s Brig Kamran Khursheed and National Accountability Bureau Director Irfan Mangi.

According to reports, JIT would seek assistance of experts from FIA and other departments to ensure fair investigation whereas it would also comprehensively review the court’s decisions and available documents.

The investigation team will submit a progress report after every two weeks to the apex court while it is also supposed to complete the probe within two months.