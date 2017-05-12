MARDAN - Reham Khan, social activists and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said on Thursday that education worked like a ladder for the uplift of nation, without which the dreams of progress could not be materialised.

Reham was addressing at the inaugural ceremony of a school. She said that higher education was the secret of developed nations of the world who stepped into the moon and made numerous space explorations.

Unfortunately, little heed was paid to the education in our country and that was the prime cause of its poor standard, she added.

She said rulers and elected members were equally responsible for the appalling system of education in the country. Educated youth could play a pivotal role in the development of a nation and this was our primary duty to train and rear them well, she maintained.

The social activist urged the teachers to pay full attention to both moral and academic training of the students. Such trainings would make the students good citizens and would enable them to play their due role in the uplift of the country, she said. Reham appreciated the unending and painstaking efforts of senior journalist Dr Ashraf Ali who rejuvenated a century-old school.

On this occasion, Dr Ashraf Ali said that construction of this school was his dream that accomplished today. He emphasised the students to fully concentrate on education that would bring them at par with the developed nations of the world. He said this school was imparting free quality education to the students since long.

The renovation would provide more facilities to the students and would help in improving the quality of education, he added. This school was founded in 1915 and during this period provided quality education to the poor students of Rustam and produced successful people in every spheres of life.

He thanked the Japan government that funded the re-building of this old school. Modern age is the age of technology, the poor students of the school would be imparted computer trainings to enable them to achieve high position in life, he said.

In his speech, a renowned educationist Syed Nawab Bacha said no one could deny the importance of education in the modern era and the educated youth ruled even other nations of the world. Free and quality education was a precious gift from Japan government to the poor people of this area that was made possible by the strenuous struggles of son of the soil Dr Ashraf Ali, he said.

Journalists, social activists, religious scholars, education experts, health experts and hundreds of other people belonging to different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Our Staff Reporter