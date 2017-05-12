KASUR/GUJRANWALA - Eight including three girls died in separate incidents occurred in different areas the other day.

According to police, four persons including two siblings were killed in separate road accidents. Jawad Hassan along with his sister Iqra was on the way to Lahore on a motorbike. Near Sarai Cheena, they were crushed by a speeding truck. A car-rider was killed after the vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley from the rear in Dhoob Sari, Chunian. A motorcyclist identified as Mohsin was crushed to death by a tractor on Multan Road near Jumbar Stop.

A girl identified as Iqra of Kot Arjun Singh committed suicide by taking wheat preservative pills after being fed up with domestic issue. A mentally challenged girl identified as Aliya Bibi of Kot Mauta Singh committed suicide by taking poisonous pills.

On the other hand, a man namely Farooq of Jot Chattan was shot at and injured by in-laws identified as Irfan and Ahmed. Separately, Ghulam Muhammad along with Muhammad Arif got injured in firing by rivals over property. In Gujranwala, a man and his son died in a road accident here in Kamoke on Thursday.

According Rescue 1122, Shafaqat along with his son Mazher, residents of Lahore, were on the way back to Lahore in a Mazda pick-up truck. Near Kamoke, another mazda truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided with the vehicle. Resultantly both the man and his son died on the spot. The Kamoke Saddr Police have started investigation.