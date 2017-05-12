KAMALIA - Eight children have been diagnosed with chickenpox in the past few days in Kamalia.

According to the Health Department sources, 15-year-old Zeeshan of Bashir Colony, 6-year-old Saima of Mohallah Bilal Ganj, 10-years old Abdul Rehman of Mohallah Haji Chowk, 9 months old Qirat and 18 months old Mishal of Tibi Syedan, 12 years old Adeel Shahzad of Jamal Pahar, 7 years old Waheed Afzal of Ravi Town, 8 years old Samina and 8 months old Amina of Mohallah Hussain Shah are among the patients.

THQ Hospital Pediatrician Dr Hafiz Habibur Rahman told this correspondent that these children were at an early stage of the disease and have been discharged after necessary treatment.

UNICEF team visits

Kamalia village

A UNICEF field mission team visited remote village of Sheikh Burhan. Chief of Education (UNICEF Pakistan) Ellen Van Kalmthout, Education Specialist Veronica Lee, Robina Nadeem, and Education Officer (UNICEF Punjab) Asif Iqbal inspected ECE rooms and asked the children variety of questions to gauge their knowledge and progress. The team met with the members of the school council and consulted them on the problems faced by the students in schools. Students of the institution presented bouquets to the guests and welcomed them.