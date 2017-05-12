ZAFARWAL - Due to effective economic policies of the government, the country has been put on the path to reclaim the lost glory in the world and all major economic powers are intended to Pakistan in the game-changer CPEC project.

Narowal District Council chairman Ahmed Iqbal stated while addressing the opening ceremony of weekly Usool-e-Marefat office here the other day.

He said that the country was faced with worst economic and energy crises when the PML-N came to power in 2013. "But the government started working on various development projects which has resulted in prosperity and economic stability," he claimed. "The government, led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, succeeded in convincing China for more than $46 billion investment in Pakistan," he said, adding that it also let other countries to invest in the mega projects being carried under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that Saudi Arabia, Russia, Britain and other European countries are showing interest to join the CPEC project. He also lauded his father Federal Minister for Planning and Chairman Ahsan Iqbal, saying no corruption allegation could be proved against him.

DC vice chairman Shehzad Muneer, Peer Tabassum Basheer Awaisi, Sajjada Nasheen Alipur Shareef Syed Munawar Hussain Jamaati and Usool-e-Marefat editor Yaqoob Awiasi attended the ceremony.