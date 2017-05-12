ISLAMABAD - After a month of federal cabinet’s approval, the government Thursday issued the new recruitment policy 2017. The federal cabinet on April 12, 2017 had accorded approval to the new recruitment policy.

According to documents available with The Nation, all contracts /contingent paid/ daily wage/ project employees who have rendered of minimum of one year of service, in continuity, as on 1-1-2017 (hereinafter referred to has eligible employees) may employee for appointment on regular basis in the manner prescribe herein after provided that condition of continuity shall not be applicable in case of person(s) employees on daily wages who have completed at least 365 days service.

The documents said: “for initial appointment to posts in BS-16 and above, the employee shall apply direct to FPSC against relevant and suitable vacancy as advent arising for which they are eligible”. For Initial appointment to posts in BS-1 to BS-15, the eligible employees may apply as per criteria given vide this Division’s OM dated 16-01-2015 and 03-03-2015 shall be adopted.

The documents also said that eligible employees shall be awarded extra marks in interviews at the rate of one (01) mark for each year of service rendered up to a maximum (05) marks, on the recommendations of respective selective authorities.

The period served as contract/contingent paid daily wage/project employee shall be excluded for the purpose of determination of upper age limit in addition to relaxation marks upper age limit as per existing rules. Qualification prescribed for a post shall be strictly followed. In case, a person does not posses a prescribed qualification/experience for the post he/she is applying for, he /she shall not re-considered for the same.

The documents further said that employee must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the discharge his duties unless appointed against disabilities.

The advantage of para 1(e) is a one-time dispensation for all contract /contingent paid/daily wage/project employees for their eligibility to regular employment.

The Division’s O.M of even number dated January 16, 2015 is modified to the above extent. All ministries/ divisions are requested to take further action accordingly.