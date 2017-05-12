MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), which martyred a civilian and nine others got injured in Samahni and Khuiratta sectors in Bhimbher and Kotli districts on Thursday.

Slamming the Indian aggression, the prime minister said that people of Azad Kashmir can't be frightened by such coward attacks as people of Pakistan and Pak army standby them shoulder-to-shoulder. Haider said while talking to this Correspondent here on Thursday that Pak army is fully capable of defending every inch of the motherland. The AJK PM said that after complete failure in occupied Kashmir, India is using unethical and coercive methods to exert pressure on Pakistan to withdraw its moral support to Kashmiris.

He bitterly criticized the Indian government for the worst kind of human rights abuses in the held valley and called for an immediate cessation to Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. He said all political leadership is united against Indian illegal acts and atrocities. Farooq Haider also visited the victims of Indian firing in District Headquarters Hospital and expressed sympathies with them. The Prime Minister ordered the hospital administration to provide free medical services to the injured persons in the hospital.